Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,862 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Meritage Homes worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.88. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.