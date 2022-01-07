Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Toll Brothers worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 60.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 230,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 65.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 135,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.18 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

