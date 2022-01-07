PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $58.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $222,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

