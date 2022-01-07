Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.