Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,265,172 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 524,862 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 10.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,149,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $313.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $212.03 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

