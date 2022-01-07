Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318,784 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Masco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Masco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,340,000 after acquiring an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Masco by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.23.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

