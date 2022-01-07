Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after buying an additional 155,142 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,143,000 after buying an additional 150,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,897,000 after buying an additional 119,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $162.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

