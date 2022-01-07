Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 2,025 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $17,137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,766,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after buying an additional 1,967,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after buying an additional 1,956,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,925,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 885,508 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

