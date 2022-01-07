Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.16 and a 200-day moving average of $147.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.