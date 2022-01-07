iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $144.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.06. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $156.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.