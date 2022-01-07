Lance Torgerson Sells 4,802 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $93,975.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 400 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $7,808.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $48,956.16.

On Friday, December 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,476.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $148,779.18.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $151,845.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $152,138.37.

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $160,844.94.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $150,415.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $150,117.73.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $20.01. 38,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,944. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.14 million, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 82.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

