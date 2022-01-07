Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells $196,748.86 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis sold 7,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $196,748.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,292,140.08.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,489. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 24.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Insmed by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $10,312,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

