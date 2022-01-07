Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $489,304.20.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.78. 920,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,336. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Progyny by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 406,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

