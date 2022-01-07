Kyle Gano Sells 28,266 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NBIX traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.32. 2,249,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,807. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.16 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

