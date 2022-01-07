Joshua Kobza Sells 16,837 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,954. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

