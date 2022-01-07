First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 166,303 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9,691.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166,303 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,940,000.

TLT stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,940,637. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.29 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

