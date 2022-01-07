First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 148,394 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,394 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $18,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 233,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 503,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. 76,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,862. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

