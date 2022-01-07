Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading 4.9% Higher

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 22,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,410,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

