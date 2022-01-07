William C. Bertrand, Jr. Sells 3,490 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 3,490 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $14,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $563.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADAP. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 170,603 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,027,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 569,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

