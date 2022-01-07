DODO Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.36 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One DODO coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DODO has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $88.36 million and approximately $69.76 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00062883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

