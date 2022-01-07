ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Achieves $206.07 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $206.07 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00062883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

