Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Up 35.1% in December

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the third quarter worth $123,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 75.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caledonia Mining stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 66,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,415. The firm has a market cap of $137.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.80. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 14.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

