Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Up 33.7% in December

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the November 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of INFI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 2,420,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,482. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 1,222.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 218,185 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

