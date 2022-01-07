Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the November 30th total of 219,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

IMNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Immunome alerts:

Shares of Immunome stock remained flat at $$11.86 during midday trading on Friday. 18,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -4.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. Immunome has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunome will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Immunome by 9,375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.