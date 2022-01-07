$0.06 EPS Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. Livent reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. 1,407,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.44, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. Livent has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Livent by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after buying an additional 719,152 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after buying an additional 677,300 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.