Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.12

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government, cybersecurity, data center &cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services.

