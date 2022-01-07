Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $48.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,988. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

