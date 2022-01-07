Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 109,106 shares.The stock last traded at $56.78 and had previously closed at $52.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $683.61 million, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 2.44.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $2.53. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,590 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 598.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

