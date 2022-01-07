Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, an increase of 127.1% from the November 30th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enel has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLAY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

