DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $898.40 million, a PE ratio of -263.00 and a beta of -0.32. DHT has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,038 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at about $11,978,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DHT by 411.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 917,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 626.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 813,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

