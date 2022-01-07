Wedbush Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $140.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.41.

DKS opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,817 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,111.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $1,249,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

