Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the November 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,593,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Clean Coal Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Clean Coal Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Get Clean Coal Technologies alerts:

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.