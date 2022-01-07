Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Drops By 53.8%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CICOY opened at $9.58 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

