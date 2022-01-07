Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to 230.00

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 220.00 to 230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

OTCMKTS MGPUF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. M&G has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

