Hudock Inc. Acquires 512 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.67. 378,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.26 and its 200 day moving average is $351.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $298.59 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

