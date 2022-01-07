Hudock Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hudock Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.40. 75,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

