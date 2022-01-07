Zacks: Brokerages Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to announce $85.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $120.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $189.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $224.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $326.08 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITOS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $43.01. 335,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,158. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $567,803.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,318 shares of company stock worth $19,868,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

