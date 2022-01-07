Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $249.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.40 million and the highest is $261.29 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $219.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $945.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $940.50 million to $956.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.50 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,086. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

