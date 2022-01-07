Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $27.78 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.69 and a beta of -1.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 92.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11,011.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 60,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

