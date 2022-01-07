Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of SCHN traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

