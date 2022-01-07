Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $185,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 17.6% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,265.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,454.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,436.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

