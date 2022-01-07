Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Drops By 52.0%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the November 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get SoftBank alerts:

SOBKY opened at $12.65 on Friday. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.