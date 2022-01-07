Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strong vehicle mix supported by F-series trucks and SUV models is expected to bolster Ford’s revenues. The company’s aggressive electrification push, with planned spending of around $30 billion by 2025 and the target of 40% of its global vehicle volume to become all-electric by the end of the decade, augurs well. While Mustang Mach-E has already become a hit among consumers, upcoming launches like F-150 Electric, Maverick hybrid pickup and E-Transit are set to further drive the firm’s top line. Raised full-year 2021 guidance and dividend restoration sparks optimism. Ford’s commitment toward the development of autonomous vehicles (AVs) is also praiseworthy. Collaboration with Google to bolster the development and delivery of connected vehicles also bodes well. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet restated a reduce rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.71.

NYSE F opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

