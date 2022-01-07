JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $18.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.47.

GAP stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of GAP by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 106,557 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

