CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CX. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.87.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050,524 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $50,820,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after buying an additional 3,906,930 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 876.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after buying an additional 3,688,907 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CEMEX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

