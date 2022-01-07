Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Drops By 63.1%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the November 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSREY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

