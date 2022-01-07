Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $284.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle, popularly known as JLL, have outperformed the industry in the past three months. JLL’s wide range of products and services and a spate of strategic investment activities to capitalize on market consolidations augur well for long-term growth. Also, its robust balance sheet, with a manageable debt position, is impressive. In November, JLL shelled out $300 million in cash to acquire the reputed building operations platform, Building Engines. The move comes as part of its focus on technology to solve real-estate challenges. JLL’s results in recent quarters reflect a rebound in its transaction-based businesses. However, macroeconomic uncertainty due to the pandemic and adverse impact on commercial real estate transactions are key concerns. There is stiff competition from regional and local players as well.”

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $145.09 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

