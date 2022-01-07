Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 4.39%.

Pacific Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFLC)

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. Its personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.

