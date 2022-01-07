Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter.
Pacific Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFLC)
Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. Its personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.
