Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.61 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $10.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

