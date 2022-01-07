Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RUPRF opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. Rupert Resources has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

